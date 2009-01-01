FULL LIST: NNPC, 33 oil companies donate $30 million to fight COVID-19





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in collaboration with 33 upstream oil companies have donated $30 million to help in the fight against coronavirus.





According to a statement released on Friday, the intervention which is estimated to be N11 billion would be used to provide medical consumables, deploy logistics and in-patient support and deliver medical infrastructure.





Mele Kyari, NNPC group managing director, was reported to have led the industry-wide initiative.





“To address the increasing demand for medical services, we are immediately providing medical consumables covering testing kits, medical protective suits and ambulances to the highly impacted areas across the federation,” the statement read.

“This will be followed, in the next few days, with the deployment of ventilators, beds and temporary intensive care facilities across the geopolitical zones of the federation.”





The companies that donated to the intervention initiative were listed as:

The Shell Group of Companies in Nigeria The ExxonMobil Group of Companies in Nigeria The Total Group of Companies in Nigeria The Chevron Group of Companies in Nigeria The Eni Group of Companies in Nigeria Addax Petroleum Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Limited AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited Dansaki Petroleum Limited Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited Energia Limited First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited First Hydrocarbon Nigeria Limited Frontier Oil Limited Green Energy International Limited Lekoil Nigeria Limited Midwestern Oil & Gas Company Ltd Newcross Exploration &Production Limited Network Exploration & Production Niger Delta Petroleum Resource Limited Oando Oil Limited Oriental Energy Resources Ltd Pillar Oil Limited Platform Petroleum Limited SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company PLC Shoreline Natural Resources Suntrust Oil Company Nigeria Limited Vertex Energy Limited Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Limited Sahara Energy Fields Limited Belema Oil Producing Limited

Similar intervention between NNPC and its downstream partners will be unveiled





