Fury, Wilder’s trilogy fight set for October

Fury had planned fighting Wilder again on July 18 after the boxers camp officially triggered a rematch clause.

The 31-year-old British fighter defeated Wilder in the 7th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA, in February to regain the WBC world heavyweight title.

Asked if Fury’s trilogy fight against Wilder would still take place on July 18 despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in the world, Arum told ESPN: “Clearly not.



“We do not even know if the MGM will also be open by then.

“We could not convince them or ourselves. Where were they going to train for it? It just made no sense.

“You have to take a step back. How are you going to sell tickets? It is ridiculous to say the fight is on when the Brits can’t even get there.”

“Everybody has to take a step back. Boxing is not isolated. It is part of what’s happening in the world,” Arum added.

“So possibly the fight will be in early October.”

