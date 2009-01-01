Home | News | General | Elvis Francois, black doctor who sings for COVID-19 victims to help them cope

- Dr Elvis Francois, a young surgeon finishing his five-year residency as an orthopaedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, has become a global sensation

- The black doctor is using his voice through music to help people cope and heal amid the coronavirus pandemic

- Dr Francois believes despite our collective struggles for solutions amidst the COVID-19, the world must come together to overcome coronavirus

As the anxiety of many continues to rise amid the soaring numbers of COVID-19 death-related cases, Dr Elvis Francois has found a way to breach the thick anxious walls of victims to help them heal.

Legit.ng gathers that Dr Francois, who is finishing his five-year residency as an orthopaedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is using music along with prescriptions to help people cope.

Dr Francois uses his soothing voice which is a natural gift from God to impact lives in these turbulent times of coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives.

For the past two years, the young black doctor has been sharing videos of his songs on social media and he is reaching out to bring people together through music.

In a post on social media, Dr Francois noted that so many things divide us; religion, race, politics, social status and more but believes that the pandemic brings us all together.

''In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and so much more….But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one,'' parts of his post on Facebook said.

Dr Francis reiterated the opinions of many about how the COVID-19 will test the health systems of countries.

''Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit,'' he said.

In other news, a Nigerian man identified as Chinedu Junior Ihekwoaba has said his company hired a lady that tested positive for coronavirus.

According to him, the reason his company took that risk was the lady in question is brilliant and she answered all the questions she was asked correctly. He posted on LinkedIn:

"We also don't want to discriminate against her health condition, after all, it isn't her fault that this is happening."

