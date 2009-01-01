Home | News | General | Ex-Arsenal player names Super Eagles star as best ball-holding midfielder in Premier League

Adrian Clarke, former Arsenal star, believes Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is the best ball-holding midfielder in the English Premier League, adding that the Leicester City man has been spectacular for the club, Complete Sports reports.

Although Jamie Vardy has been scoring the goals and making the headline for the foxes, Clarke believes Ndidi is the most crucial player for Leicester.

According to him, Ndidi possesses exceptional qualities as he recovers possession very well to help the entire team.

“He (Ndidi) efficiently breaks up play and recovers possession, which allows Leicester’s manager to be ambitious with his team selections.

”Without Ndidi’s qualities as that sole midfield pivot Rodgers may not have the confidence to also pick two attacking full-backs and twin attacking midfielders.

“One of Ndidi’s greatest strengths is his uncomplicated style.

“The 23-year-old largely stays in the middle third of the pitch and is rarely caught out of position.

“His choice of distribution is also incredibly disciplined.

“Moving the ball with metronomic proficiency, Ndidi evenly shares out his passes to the six team-mates closest to him on the pitch,” Clarke told premierleague.com.

Meanwhile Wilfred Ndidi and his compatriot Odion Ighalo are among names of Nigerian footballers shortlisted for honours at the 7th Award Ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

In the King of the Pitch category, Man United striker Ighalo alongside Lille star Victor Osimhen, Leicester City midfielder Ndidi will are in strong contention for the top award.

The Queen of the Pitch award will be a tough battle between Onome Ebi, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

[embedded content]

