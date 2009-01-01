Home | News | General | Coronavirus: SGF, minister of health's results released after contact with COVID-19 patient

- The SGF, Boss Mustapha, has tested negative for coronavirus

- Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, also tested negative of the deadly COVID-19

- The duo had contact with a patient who tested positive of the coronavirus

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Channels TV reports that Ehanire disclosed this while briefing reporters on Thursday, March 26, in Abuja on the measures being taken by the federal government to curtail the spread of the disease in the country.

Legit.ng gathered that he revealed the permanent secretary in the federal ministry of health, Abdulaziz Marshi, also took the test and the result came out negative.

The minister explained that it was important to take the test after the three men had contact with an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Hours after the disclosure, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 65.

The SGF, Boss Mustapha and the minister of health, Osagie Enahire.

Source: UGC

A breakdown of the number of the additional cases showed that 12 new cases were discovered in Lagos while the remaining two were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Six of the cases were detected on a vessel and three others were returning travellers into the country while the remaining case was a close contact of a confirmed case.

On the other hand, the NCDC revealed that another case had been discharged, bringing the number of persons who have recovered from the virus to three.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Kaduna state government imposed a curfew in the state, following the noncompliance to certain measures that were earlier put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

It was reported that the deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, who made this known on Thursday, March 26, in the second state broadcast in two days, said that the decision was in line with the 1999 constitution.

She said the decision is “in the exercise of the powers vested in the governor by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999, (as amended), sections 2 and 8 of the quarantine act 1926 and the Kaduna state public health law of 1917.”

In another report, following the confirmation of cases of the pandemic coronavirus in Lagos, the state government converted stadium to isolation centre in readiness for the expected spike in COVID-19 cases.

This was made known on Thursday, March 26, by a Twitter user, CBN Gov Akinsola AK on his twitter handle @cbngov_akin1. He commended the state government for its proactive measures in containing the spread of deadly diseases among the residents of the state.

