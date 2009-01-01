Home | News | General | Rwanda finally launches first-ever satellite to connect schools in rural area to the internet

- Rwandan government finally launched the first ever satellite that will connect remote schools in the country to the internet

- The government and a UK-based company, OneWeb, made the launch a reality on Wednesday, March 25

- It is difficult for many schools in the rural parts of Rwanda to acquire internet connectivity because they do not have proper road networks and electricity

- The students schooling in the remote area of the country can now heave a sigh of relief as they will join their counterparts in other schools in making use of the internet

The government of Rwanda and a UK-based company OneWeb has launched the first ever satellite that will connect remote schools in the country to the internet.

According to Face 2 Face Africa, many schools in the rural parts of Rwanda are without proper road networks and electricity, making it difficult to acquire internet connectivity.

The New Times reports that the satellite was sent into orbit on Wednesday, March 25, from a spaceport on the Atlantic coast of French Guiana.

Legit.ng gathers that the first school to benefit from the broadband satellite is Group Secondary St Pierre, a school located in Nkombo Island.

Ahead of the launch, Rwanda's ICT minister, Paula Ingabire, had said: “Rwanda’s choice to invest in space technologies is part of our broader mission to bridge the digital divide by providing equal digital opportunities to rural and remote communities.

“We are delighted to partner with OneWeb in this transformative initiative which presents us a huge opportunity to leverage satellite connectivity, using OneWeb’s constellation, providing low-latency and high-speed internet to schools in remote communities of Rwanda."

