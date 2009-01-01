Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Governor Fayemi tests negative for COVID-19

- Governor Kayode Fayemi has announced the result of his coronavirus test

- The governor had on Wednesday, March 26, announced his self-isolation after his contact with persons tested positive of COVID-19

- Fayemi, however, thanked his well-wishers for their prayers during his trying time

Following his contact with two persons tested positive of the pandemic coronavirus, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, who had been in self-isolation for some days, has finally announced his result for COVID-19.

Legit.ng reports that the governor through a tweet on Friday, March 27, said he was happy that he tested negative for coronavirus after he received his result from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The governor had revealed on Wednesday, March 26, that he had gone into self-isolation following his meetings with two persons who have tested positive.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 26, Fayemi who was optimistic that he would come out “all clear” in the end, stated that he had also taken a test for the disease.

In a tweet on Friday, March 27, the Fayemi revealed that his test result has returned and it showed that he tested negative for the disease.

The Ekiti governor thanked all who were concerned about his health within the period.

He tweeted: "I just received my test result from NCDC and it is negative. Thanks to all for your concern. This, however, calls for continued vigilance on the part of everyone. Covid-19 is real and we cannot afford to be complacent. JKF."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigerian military designated 17 of its medical facilities as isolation centres across the country as Nigeria continues its fight against the global pandemic - coronavirus.

It was reported that this was disclosed by the coordinator defence media operations, Major-General John Enenche, at a recent press briefing to outline the military's plans to aid civil authorities in the fight against the pandemic.

The military authorities also say there are plans to recall retired medical personnel to complement those in active service.

Also, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, contributed to easing the country’s pain during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pastor reportedly donated 11 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, fully fitted with ventilators across the country. The beds with ventilators are said to be located at Redeemers Health Care Centre, Mowe, Ogun state, LASUTH Lagos state and Plateau state specialist hospital, Jos.

