Couple defy coronavirus outbreak, go ahead to hold wedding

A Ghanaian couple has held their wedding amid the ban on public gatherings which is currently being enforced in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, March 15, placed a ban on all public and social gatherings including funerals and weddings.

In his directive, Akufo-Addo ordered that no gathering should have more than 25 people at any point in time.

The directive which was part of measures to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the country has hit hard at many people and some have even postponed their weddings and other events which would have attracted many people.

But for one couple, they have decided to go ahead and hold their wedding in what could be described as Ghana's first coronavirus wedding.

In a video from the wedding, the couple is seen seated in the front row with a few people behind them.

The officiating pastor who sat right opposite the couple was heard offering some pieces of advice to the newlyweds who were beautifully dressed in their wedding outfits.

On the other side of the building were a few other people who had also come to support the new couple.

In total, there were about 20 people at the ceremony including the couple and the priest.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed five new cases of the raging coronavirus in the country as Rivers state gets its first case.

NCDC said two of the new cases are in Lagos, two are in Abuja while the remaining one is in Rivers state.

With the new confirmed cases, Nigeria now has 51 cases with two patients discharged and one death, as of Wednesday evening, March 25.

