Coronavirus: Talented 13-year-old makes masks, gives them out to people for free

A 13-year-old boy, Charles Randolph, is using his skill to fight the pandemic ravaging the world with the aim to stem the widespread in the US.

The teenager became so concerned as the number of cases soared, leading him to contribute its quota towards combating the virus, FacetoFace Africa reports.

With the help of his parent’s 3D printer, he is making masks and donating them to people who are in need of them as a shortage of the essential material hits the world.

He said he was moved by how high-risks patients like people with heart diseases were battling the virus.

The knowledge to produce the masks was something he learnt when his parents enrolled him for enrichment classes where he learned how to use 3D technology.

He said he was moved by the way people suffered after they have been infected by the virus. Photo source: FacetoFace Africa

In explaining the process, he said: “You use a slicer which takes the product that you got off Thingiverse and it turns it into code that the 3D printer can read.

“This is the first real, useful thing that I’ve made. It may not be 100 percent of a filtration system but it works.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tanzania recorded a win as its first patient recovered from the virus.

The news was broken by the country’s health minister, Ummy Mwalimu, who said the patient tested negative in all the three series of tests carried out on her.

The recovered woman tested positive to the virus on Friday, March 15, after she returned from Belgium on a RwandAir plane.

Though she was screened at Kilimanjaro International Airport on her arrival, she did not show any symptoms of the virus until she took ill on the second day in her hotel room.

In other news, the interesting thing about humanity is that no matter what it faces, there would always be newer ways of survival.

That is the case of Britty Pinon, a woman who safely gave birth on her couch at home five days into general quarantine against coronavirus outbreak.

In her tweet on Saturday, March 21, she attached a picture showing medical officials as they assisted her with the delivery process.

