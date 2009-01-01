Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo tells Juventus to sign 1 Real Madrid star this summer

- Marcelo could be on his way to Juventus to join Ronaldo

- Ronaldo has told the Old Lady chiefs that he wants him

- They were close teammates at Real Madrid

Juventus are now reportedly ready to go for the signing of Real Madrid defender Marcelo this summer on the recommendation of his former teammate at the Bernabeu Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Spanish club, he has been communicating with Marcelo because of the superb relationship between them.

The Old Lady are even said to be preparing to fly to Madrid in other to meet Marcelo's representatives before coronavirus became more deadly.

According to Marca, the trip was cancelled, but Juventus are still interested and will wait till the appropriate time for them to go for Marcelo.

Marca also stated that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to have a reunion with Marcelo at Juventus and has told the Old Lady chiefs about that.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is also said to be a fan of Marcelo and wants him to come and provide good competition for first choice left back Alex Sandro.

Real Madrid handler Zinedine Zidane on the other hand is planning to sign Ferland Mendy as replacement for Marcelo this summer since his contract will expire in two years time.

"I got along very well with him. I talk a lot with him. Marcelo is a very lively boy and I miss him,'' Ronaldo explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently spending his second season at Juventus having joined last term and won the Italian Serie A title.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manu Hernando was reportedly axed from the Real Madrid first team training session after flooring Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese was still at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This incident according to Marca happened two years ago and the Spanish footballer has not been called to training since he made Ronaldo fall on the ground.

Last two seasons, Real Madrid were having smooth runs in the Champions League even though their performances in the La Liga were not impressive.

Then Zinedine Zidane decided to split the team into two sides for training in Valdebebas in their quest to win the Champions League which they eventually won.

And during the training, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manu Hernando went for a loose ball in which the Spaniard made a bad challenge against the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo was said to be very livid with the challenge when he fell on the ground and Manu Hernando tender an apology immediately and the training continued.

