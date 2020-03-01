Home | News | General | We are not sharing cars, Reps debunk media reports

The spokesman for the House of Representatives Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) says members of the house were yet to get their official vehicles.

In a statement on Friday, Kalu described media reports claiming that the house had started sharing cars for members as “unfortunate”.

He said that not only had the National Assembly been closed since Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, but most lawmakers were in their constituencies.

“It has come to the attention of the House of Representatives that a newspaper report on Friday, March 27, 2020, had insinuated that the Green Chamber is distributing official vehicles for the 360 members of the House at this critical moment that the country is battling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This story is rather unfortunate at this time that Nigeria and Nigerians are striving hard to address the pandemic that has forced the Federal Government, and even the various state governments to take drastic measures.

“As a House, we are not unmindful of the mood of the nation at this critical time and are committed to ensuring the country stands united in this trying times,” he said.

According to him, it is out of that commitment that the House on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, introduced and passed the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020.

Kalu said that it was on record that the leadership of the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, about 24 hours after adjournment, engaged some top government officials in the Executive arm.

He explained that the meeting led to the approval and release of N6.5 billion for the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), N10 billion for Lagos state, as part of efforts to address the pandemic.

The Rep said that the House had expressed readiness to reconvene at any time to consider measures aimed at addressing the situation, including a possible review of the 2020 Appropriation Act.

“We are committed, as lawmakers, to join hands with the Executive arm to take measures aimed at containing the pandemic and providing succour to Nigerians as a result of the economic shock necessitated by Covid-19 all over the world.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to disregard the newspaper report on the vehicle distribution as it is mischief taken too far.

“We also call on Nigerians to join hands with governments at all levels in addressing the pandemic,” he said.

The lawmaker urged all Nigerians to adhere strictly to the preventive measures taken by the government to address the virus. (NAN)

