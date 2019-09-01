Home | News | General | I am in good spirit – Gov Mohammed
We are not sharing cars, Reps debunk media reports
COVID-19:  FCT ALGON assures Council workers of prompt salaries

I am in good spirit – Gov Mohammed



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Gunmen kidnap Gov Mohammed's elder brother in Bauchi
Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday  assured the people of the state that he is very sound and in good spirit despite testing positive for Coronavirus.

The governor stated this in a goodwill message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Mukhtar Gidado, in Bauchi.

The governor expressed regret that his condition would not allow him to serve the people of the state at this critical time of need, stressing that the challenges are surmountable by God’s grace.

Mohammed also thanked well-wishers for their concern, care, prayers as well as their love, encouragement and good wishes.

He said: “By God’s grace; we shall have the courage, strength, and faith to overcome all the tribulations.

“God is the Greatest! He is sufficient and merciful; may these tests be the utmost expiation of our sins, limitations, and inadequacies.

“Insha Allah; we shall overcome with humility. I wish all the people of Bauchi and Nigeria, Allah’s bountiful blessings, prosperity and protection from the scourge of sickness, insecurity and poverty.

“Thank God; I am still leading the fight against our numerous challenges from isolation.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 196