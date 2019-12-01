Home | News | General | COVID-19: FCT ALGON assures Council workers of prompt salaries

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

In spite of the indefinite lockdown of the secretariats of the six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the administrations have promised to effect prompt payment of March salaries to the Councils’ workers.

Recall the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, FCT, the chapter had Monday, directed all workers of the Councils to stay at home indefinitely following the incursion of the novel disease into the nation’s capital.

The ALGON FCT, Chairman, Hon. Mustapha Danze, while assuring the workers of prompt payment of salaries in spite of the unfolding development, explained that the shutdown would not affect the salaries of workers since some cadre of the staff were exempted to carry out the assignments.

Hon. Danze, who is also the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, however, said there is going to be essential services, adding, “It means we are conscious of the fact the month is almost coming to an end and the staff salary will be given paramount attention.”

He said “Skeletal services will soon be rendered in these secretariats, particularly our health department where they will deploy to our communities to sensitize the public and indeed even the hand wash as addressed by health personnel’s to the rural communities in the FCT to curtail the spread of this virus.

“Furthermore, these skeletal services will be subject to final approval of the FCT administration where collectively, everybody will go back to work but for now all secretariats remain closed and further directives will be issued in the nearest future.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, particularly the Area Council staff to comply strictly with these directives since it is about health.

“Anything that will maintain our health in our rural communities must be adhered to strictly and our health personnel should also be mobilised and be at alert so that when their services are really needed. We will call them.”

Hon. Danze said “These essential services include senior officers that at every point in time their services will be needed particularly our health departments.

“But there are Departments that are very important and there are senior officers that their services are equally very important, so their presence in the secretariat is highly needed.

“So you can be called even if you are at home, you can be called at any point in time when the need for your services is needed. You will be called and you have the resource immediately.”

vanguard

