Home | News | General | TB Joshua Makes Fresh Declaration, Insists Coronavirus Is Fading Away

Few hours after Nigerians dragged Prophet TB Joshua, the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) over his prophecy on the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, he has made another declaration.

As earlier reported by Edujandon.com , many Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to berate Prophet TB Joshua, accusing him of giving false prophecy.

Recall Prophet Joshua had revealed during a church sermon last month, that the Lord revealed to him that the pandemic will be over by the end of March.

“This month, 27th, it will be over, by the end of this month, whether we like it or not, no matter the medicine they have produced to cure whatever, it will go the way it came,” the cleric had said.

However, with no sign of the pandemic ending today, 27th of March as predicted by the clergyman, Nigerians accused him of being a false prophet, issuing fake prophecy.

Edujandon.com , however, reports the controversial pastor has remained resolute, insisting the virus is fading away. He took to his Twitter account to make a fresh declaration.

He said: “Good morning, viewers around the world! Stay tuned to Emmanuel TV as any moment from now, we will be broadcasting a special program with Prophet TB Joshua from the Emmanuel TV Studios in Lagos, Nigeria! Coronavirus is fading away!”

See what he shared:

Good morning, viewers around the world! Stay tuned to Emmanuel TV as any moment from now, we will be broadcasting a special program with Prophet TB Joshua from the Emmanuel TV Studios in Lagos, Nigeria! Coronavirus is fading away! pic.twitter.com/6y4vPPMo4U — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) March 27, 2020



Meanwhile, Nigeria on Thursday, recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Thursday evening, March 26.

According to the NCDC, of the fourteen coronaviruses recorded on Thursday evening, six were detected on a vessel, three are returning travellers into Nigeria and one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

With the update, Nigeria currently has 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged and 1 death.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...