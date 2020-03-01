Home | News | General | Iranian Imam Of Peace Calls Out President Buhari

Mohammad Tawhidi, a Muslim influencer and reformist Imam has taken to his twitter page to drag Buhari.

Tawhidi also known as Imam of Peace is calling out the President Of Nigeria, Buhari.

Also, in his tweet, he wrote that Buhari is the dumbest person in Nigeria.

Furthermore, he said Buhari is a dictator.

The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari still doesn’t know the name of the virus killing 24,000+ at such a rapid rate. Addressing the nation about it for the first time, he pronounced the virus as ‘CIVIK 1-9’.

His friend, Imran Khan, thinks Japan and Germany share a border.

Top 3 leaders:

1- Imran Khan. Professional beggar, terror-sympathizer, thinks Japan and Germany are neighbours.

2- Muhammadu Buhari, dumbest person in Nigeria. Scared of terrorists, promises to fight the COVIKK virus.

3- Tamim of Qatar: Thinks he’s sexy. Answers only to mummy.

I love Nigeria. I have one Nigerian friend and she’s amazing. One of the most successful and honest people I know. I also welcome my new Nigerian followers on Twitter.

You have a beautiful country but it would be more beautiful without the terrorism enabled by Dictator Buhari.

More lies. I am not Nigerian nor am I a follower of Zakzaky and the terrorist regime in Iran. I despise Zakzaky. Criticizing Buhari doesn’t mean I support Zakzaky. I reject them both. I take orders from one person only and that person is my lady.

President Buhari’s cult claim they have nothing to do with terrorists in Nigeria.

Yet when I expose terrorists in Nigeria…

President Buhari’s fans attack me online.

A stupid President is always elected by stupid people.

Muhammadu Buhari is the Joe Biden of Nigeria:

1- People don’t know where he is.

2- He doesn’t know where he is.

3- He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

4- His fingerprints are on dirty files with no one brave enough to investigate him.

5- A national embarrassment.

Nigerians should know that I’ve actually had contact with his office before, during civil conflicts (Shia-Sunni/army clashes). I was about to come to Nigeria for negotiations and help achieve peace between sects. But it looks like Buhari loves conflict so he can stay in power.

Whoever supports Buhari is not only foolish but also responsible for his crimes regardless of their nationality. I’m not even Nigerian and I am standing up for Nigerians. Maybe you should do the same instead of defending the cult that put that Covikkk criminal in power.

I’ll say it again: Whoever voted for Buhari, especially for the second time after seeing his failures to crack down on terrorists, is 100% stupid, foolish and irresponsible. Victims of terrorism due to Buhari’s incompetence don’t care about minority or majority votes. Wake up.

