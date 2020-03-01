Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
The PM is reportedly self-isolating in Downing Street but is continuing to lead the government’s response to COVID-19.
The prime minster tweeted: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
