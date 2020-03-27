Home | News | General | BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases jump to 70
Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Obasanjo donates his house to be used as isolation center for coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases jump to 70



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Three new cases were confirmed in FCT, and two in Oyo state

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 70

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State

As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/ptbxknBV7b

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 27, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 147