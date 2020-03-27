BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases jump to 70

Three new cases were confirmed in FCT, and two in Oyo state

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 70



Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/ptbxknBV7b

