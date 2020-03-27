BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases jump to 70
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Three new cases were confirmed in FCT, and two in Oyo state
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 70
Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 27, 2020
As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/ptbxknBV7b
