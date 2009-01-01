Obasanjo donates his house to be used as isolation center for coronavirus

Obasanjo said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate take over.



The Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi who confirmed the development said that the former President was concerned about the pandemic and was quoted to have said: “I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so.”

The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com