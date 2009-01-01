Obasanjo donates his house to be used as isolation center for coronavirus
President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, announced that his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State has been released for use as isolation centre for victims of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.
Obasanjo said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate take over.
The Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi who confirmed the development said that the former President was concerned about the pandemic and was quoted to have said: “I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so.”
The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.
