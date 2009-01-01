Adams Oshiomole tests negative for Coronavirus
- 2 hours 55 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The All Progressives Congress has announced that its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has tested negative to coronavirus.
This was contained in a terse statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja, on Friday.
The statement read, “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has tested negative to coronavirus.
“Following fears, he could have physically interacted with person(s) who tested positive to the coronavirus, Oshiomhole presented himself for a test on Thursday and it has just been confirmed that the result returned negative.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles