Adams Oshiomole tests negative for Coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The All Progressives Congress has announced that its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has tested negative to coronavirus.

This was contained in a terse statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja, on Friday.

The statement read, “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has tested negative to coronavirus.

“Following fears, he could have physically interacted with person(s) who tested positive to the coronavirus, Oshiomhole presented himself for a test on Thursday and it has just been confirmed that the result returned negative.

