REVEALED: Highest coronavirus cases in the Lagos were recorded in Ikeja and Eti-Osa Local Govt



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours ago
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the highest coronavirus cases in the state were recorded in Ikeja and Eti-Osa Local Government Areas.

He said this during a live broadcast at the State House, Marina, on Friday evening.

“If you don’t have any need to go outside, please stay inside. That’s rule number one. In Lagos, the local governments with the highest number of infections are Eti-Osa and Ikeja,” he said.

