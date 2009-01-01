REVEALED: Highest coronavirus cases in the Lagos were recorded in Ikeja and Eti-Osa Local Govt
- 4 hours ago
- 1
- 0
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the highest coronavirus cases in the state were recorded in Ikeja and Eti-Osa Local Government Areas.
He said this during a live broadcast at the State House, Marina, on Friday evening.
“If you don’t have any need to go outside, please stay inside. That’s rule number one. In Lagos, the local governments with the highest number of infections are Eti-Osa and Ikeja,” he said.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles