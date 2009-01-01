Home | News | General | The global economy is now in a recession – IMF chief
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 41 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

“It is clear that we have entered a recession” that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis, she said in an online press briefing.

With the worldwide economic “sudden stop,” Georgieva said the fund’s estimate “for the overall financial needs of emerging markets is $2.5 trillion.”

But she warned that “we believe this is on the lower end.”

Over 80 countries already have requested emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund.

AFP

