Home | News | General | Here is the only thing that made Lionel Messi cried like a baby

- Lionel Messi cried like a baby after Argentina's ouster at 2011 Copa America

- This is according to Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari

- Messi has been finding it hard to win titles with the national team

Argentine professional goalkeeper Oscar Ustari has claimed that Lionel Messi cried like a baby when his nation crashed out at the 2011 Copa America which was hosted by them.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is one of the most blessed football star in the world considering what he has achieved since he started his football career.

Messi has never played for any other club than Barcelona, and the Argentine has won everything that needs to be won at the Nou Camp.

But playing for the national team, Lionel Messi has not been successful like he has been with the Spanish giants.

2011 will still be remembered by Lionel Messi as one of the most troubled year after crashing out of the Copa America.

"I remember that in the Copa América in 2011, I was recovering from my knee and when they lost I went to see Messi and saw him as I had never seen him, destroyed.

"To question Messi is outrageous, things may or may not work out for you, but I can tell you that I saw him crying like a baby because of what was happening in the national team,''. Oscar Ustari explained according to Mundo Deportivo.

Since that year, Lionel Messi has been trying to win a title with Argentina, but he has not been successful.

He also tried to go far with Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where they were sent out of the championship in the round of 16.

