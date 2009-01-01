Home | News | General | Too much money: Cristiano Ronaldo rolls out N3.8 billion on new super car (photo)

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly splashed massive £8.5 million on new limited Bugatti Centodieci of which only 10 have been manufactured in the world.

According to the report on UK Sun citing Bild, the Portuguese football star recently ordered for the car which will be delivered to him next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo who is currently on isolation in Portugal is known as an athlete whose love for expensive cars knows no bound considering number of machines in his garage.

Already, the former Real Madrid star has Bugatti Chiron and Veyron, but he still wants the newly made car because he is rich and can buy anything he wants.

The new model is believed to be a tribute to the legendary Bugatti EB110 Centodieci.

It boasts an 8 litre W16 engine with special models having 1600hp some 100hp more than the Chiron and overall, three times the price of that model.

Although Ronaldo himself has not posted or confirmed the car yet, but Bild are said to have contacted Bugatti directly who affirmed that the Portuguese is one of the owners.

Apart from cars, Cristiano Ronaldo also has big mansions in Spain, Italy, England and also in his native country of Portugal.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Juventus are now reportedly ready to go for the signing of Real Madrid defender Marcelo this summer on the recommendation of his former teammate at the Bernabeu Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Spanish club, he has been communicating with Marcelo because of the superb relationship between them.

The Old Lady are even said to be preparing to fly to Madrid in other to meet Marcelo's representatives before coronavirus became more deadly.

According to Marca, the trip was cancelled, but Juventus are still interested and will wait till the appropriate time for them to go for Marcelo.

Marca also stated that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to have a reunion with Marcelo at Juventus and has told the Old Lady chiefs about that.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is also said to be a fan of Marcelo and wants him to come and provide good competition for first choice left back Alex Sandro.

