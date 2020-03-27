Home | News | General | Good news as Oshiomhole tests negative for coronavirus

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The test result was revealed on Friday, March 27.

The news will come as a relief and welcome development to supporters and followers of the combative national chairman.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that former president Olusegun Obasanjo has released his former residence, the Presidential Hilltop in Abeokuta, Ogun, to be used as isolation centre for victims of COVID-19.

A statement issued by Kehinde Akinyemi, the special assistant (Media) to Obasanjo, said the 32-room facility had been handed over to the Ogun government for immediate take over.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasanjo, who moved out of the building in November 2017, presently resides in the Penthouse at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

COVID-19: Presidency disinfects President Buhari’s office and State House

“The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke-Sari in the state capital, has each of the 32 rooms en suite, with a standby generator,” he said.

Akinyemi said that the former president expressed concern over the pandemic and called on people in positions to help to offer assistance in containing the spread of the deadly virus.

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian lower legislative chamber has denied media reports that alleged that it distributed official vehicles for its 360 members when the country is battling with how to contain the pandemic coronavirus.

Legit.ng reported that the refutation was made on Friday, March 27, by the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, adding that the report was not only malicious but misleading.

He said the story is rather unfortunate at the time that Nigeria and Nigerians were striving hard to address the pandemic that has forced the federal government, and even the various states' governments, to take drastic measures.

Those who wish me coronavirus will have HIV - Governor Yahaya Bello talks tough (video)

Kalu noted that not only has the National Assembly been closed since Tuesday, March 24, in the wake of the pandemic, but most lawmakers are also in their constituencies.

The statement read: "It has come to the attention of the House of Representatives that a newspaper report on Friday, March 27, 2020, had insinuated that the green chamber is distributing official vehicles for the 360 members of the House at this critical moment that the country is battling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

