Trouble for Liverpool as Premier League clubs make big decision on 2019/20 season because of covid-19

- Premier League teams want the 2019/20 season cancelled

- This will be a big blow for Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

- Clubs feel that the season should be void because of coronavirus

Some Premier League clubs have reportedly shown interest for the 2019/20 season to be abandoned because of the threat coronavirus has brought to the world.

And should that be done, then it means Liverpool will not be crowned the Premier League champions despite their efforts so far this season.

Jurgen Klopp and his wards have been topping the Premier League table since the season started and they have only lost one game and drew one winning the remaining ties.

The Reds have also established a 25 points lead on second placed Manchester City who have no chance again to retain their Premier League title.

Liverpool have also been waiting to break the 30 years jinx when they last won the Premier League title, but as it is, they may not be given the diadem.

According to the report by Athletic, many Premier League teams want the entire season to be cancelled and urged the authorities to start plans for another season.

The League body decided to suspend the entire season when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi contracted coronavirus.

Arsenal players and Chelsea were all ordered to quarantined themselves afterwards and all the Premier League stars are still in isolation.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United number one goalkeeper David De Gea donated the sum of €300,000 to Madrid region so as to help those concerned in fighting the deadly coronavirus.

Coronavirus has thrown the whole Spain into serious agony and pain considering the number of deaths recorded and even those who have contracted the virus.

Close to five thousands people are reported to have been killed by the virus which has also been the major discussion of every human beings on earth.

Isabel Ayuso who is Madrid regional president took to social media to thank Manchester United goalie David De Gea for his contribution towards humanity.

The Spanish La Liga and Premier League in England have both been suspended due to the virus after Arsenal coach Mikel Artete and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi were tested positive.

David De Gea has not been that superb this season for Manchester United in all competitions in which fans have kicked against the Spaniard many times this term.

