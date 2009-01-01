Home | News | General | See the dangerous thing Neymar was caught doing amid coronavirus pandemic (see pictures)

- Neymar Jr was spotted sun-bathing on a foot volleyball court in Brazil

- The PSG star took five of his pals to enjoy the beauty of nature while flouting social distancing orders

- Neymar is presently on break from football activities over the spread of coronavirus pandemic

- Ligue 1 is expected to return back to action tentatively on April 2nd

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar has violated the social distancing rule after sharing pictures of himself and five other friends sun-bathing.

The 28-year-old is currently in his home country where he is expected to be self-isolating but the winger seems to have been bored with staying indoors to catch some expensive fun on a foot volleyball court.

All football activities along with several others have been grounded due to the outbreak of deadly coronavirus all over the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

Coronavirus: Video shows ongoing fumigation at Stadium bus-stop in Lagos

The pandemic has recorded 588,861 cases while a total of 26,928 have died since its outbreak last December.

Apart from social distancing, WHO also advises everyone to wash their hands with soap and water most importantly at every given opportunity.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

They further stated that staying at home remains the best way to be safe from the deadly virus that has condemned the globe to a compulsory holiday.

Neymar has also played dumb to the laws of the mayors and governors in Brazil ordering people to stay indoors and self-isolate

After the death toll in the south American country rose to 57 from 46 on Thursday, while confirmed cases rose to 2,433 from 2,201 the day before as the virus continues to spread.

However, his recent action means he has flouted the laws laid down by the World Health Organisation in a bid to curb the spread of the flu as reported by Daily Mail.

Funny video shows moment a Lagos bus conductor sanitises the hands of passengers with gin because of coronavirus

Players and coaches have tested positive for the virus meaning the Brazilian winger is not immune to contracting it.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

Neymar alongside all other PSG teammates are on a mandatory break due to coronavirus with the Ligue 1 tentatively expected back on April 2nd.

Premier League have moved their resumption date to April 30 after the spread escalated while others are watching the situation before announcing their resumption date.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazil legend Cafu has described his countryman Neymar Jr as the most technically gifted player ahead of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The 28-year-old has been away from the Camp Nou since 2017 after joining Paris Saint Germain in a world-record fee of about £200 million.

Although the PSG star could reunite with his former teammate before the start of next season as reports claim he is ready to dump the Parc Des Princes club.

Boo came around so I had to cook for him - Bobrisky shares video of Mompha savoring his meal (video)

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...