Lagos govt to provide rice, gari, other food items to 200,000 households

In its bid to support Lagosians during this coronavirus period, the Lagos state government has announced that it would be providing foods such as rice, beans, garri, pepper and water to the indigent and the most vulnerable in the society.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a briefing on Friday, March 27.

According to him, this is part of the state's efforts to cushion the effects of the 14-day stay-at-home directive.

He said the food items would be distributed to 200,000 households, Channels TV reports.

Going further, he added that the distribution is the first phase and is expected to last for a period of 14 days.

“We have packaged dry food stimulus for about two hundred thousand families in the first instance for a household of husband, wife and about four children. We would be giving bags of rice, bags of beans, garri, bread, dry pepper and we are trying to see if we can add water and some elements of vitamin C. Each ration, we believe is going to be able to last them at least minimum 14 days just so our advocacy around the stay at home, stay with your loved ones will be respected,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, March 27, alerted residents that a complete lockdown of the state, due to the spread of coronavirus, is imminent.

Speaking at a press briefing in Marina, Sanwo-Olu stated that the government will be forced to make the decision once the death toll from the disease rises to a certain number.

He revealed that so far, the state has at least 44 confirmed cases with three persons being discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos state government had disinfected bus stops and motor parks in the metropolis.

The disinfection was carried out over the rampaging coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. The measure was specifically designed to stop the spread of the disease that has forced many Nigerian states into partial lockdown including Lagos.

