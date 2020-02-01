Home | News | General | Covid-19: Obasanjo donates former residence for Isolation centre
Obasanjo at 83 and the metaphor of the mystical elephant

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, said his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State be used as Isolation centre for victims of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

Obasanjo said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate take over.

The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi who confirmed the development said that the former President was concerned about the pandemic.

Obasanjo said “I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so”.

The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.”

VANGUARD

