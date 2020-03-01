Home | News | General | Enugu Parklane doctors suspend indefinite withdrawal of services

By Dennis Agbo

RESIDENT Doctors of Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, ESUT-TH, Parklane, have suspended their indefinite withdrawal of services and resumed work in the tertiary hospital.

Resident Doctors at the hospital had on Thursday, embarked on indefinite withdrawal of services following unresolved welfare package agitation the doctors said was not met by the state government.

However, in a statement, late Friday, the President of the ARD ESUT-TH Parklane, Dr Chima Edoga, said the doctors have suspended the indefinite withdrawal of services and resumed work.

Edoga said the decision was reached in an Emergency General Meeting of the Resident Doctors on Friday following resolution of the stalemate with the state government.

Edoga said that “the Executive Governor of Enugu State has graciously communicated the willingness to meet the demand for which members felt compelled to embark on indefinite withdrawal of services on March 26, 2020.

“This demand is for the approval and full implementation of the corrected CONMESS with consequential minimum wage, entry point, and advancement which will put doctors in ESUT-TH Parklane at par with other Doctors in the Federal Tertiary Health Institutions and many State Tertiary Health Institutions in Nigeria.

“Members of ARD ESUT-TH Parklane appreciates the magnanimity and large heart of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State.”

Edoga added that in view of the development, Congress of ARD ESUT-TH Parklane resolved to suspend the indefinite withdrawal of services with immediate effect.

“The Congress of ARD ESUT-TH Parklane earnestly awaits the full implementation of the approval of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State in April 2020.

“The Congress of ARD ESUT-TH Parklane will work tirelessly and assiduously, as partners for the development of the health sector of Enugu State, which will no doubt leave a lasting legacy for His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State,” Edoga stated.

