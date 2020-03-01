Home | News | General | COVID-19: Oyo records 2 confirmed cases

By Adeola Badru

OYO State has on Friday evening recorded two new confirmed cases of Coronavirus, bringing the cases of the virus to three (3) in the state.

The first case was reported on March 21 as reported by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,

“As at 8:00 pm 27th March, there are 70 confirmed cases, 3 discharged, 1 death.”

According to NCDC: “For a breakdown of cases by states; Lagos – 44, FCT – 14, Ogun – 3, Ekiti – 1, Oyo – 3, Edo – 1, Bauchi – 2, Osun -1 and Rivers -1.”

It would be recalled that on Thursday, the Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), urged Governor Seyi Makinde led the government to consider a lockdown of activities in the state.

The NMA Chairman, Dr. Akin Sodipo, said the call became necessary to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the state and Nigeria.

Sodipo said the lockdown would curtail the movement of people thereby, containing the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

