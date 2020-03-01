Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Test result of APC chairman, Oshiomhole revealed

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has tested negative to coronavirus.

This information was contained in a statement Friday night by Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman.

Oshiomhole has presented himself for a test on Thursday.

They were fears that he could have been infected after the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive.

Meanwhile, the legal department of the party has reacted to a purported court order restraining the Issa-Onilu from performing official duties.

Babatunde Ogala, APC National Legal Adviser, stated that the ruling party had not recieved any order.

“If indeed, there is a court order, the party ought to have been notified. Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu remains the National Publicity Secretary of the Party.

“We call on the public, media, and members of the Party to disregard the statement and its claims”, Ogala said in a statement.

