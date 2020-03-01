Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Davido’s lover, Chioma tests positive

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has confirmed that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Davido disclosed this on his verified Twitter page on Friday night, adding that he is currently in self-isolation.

As of today, Nigeria has recorded 71 cases of COVID-19.

The Assurances crooner, however, said his result and that of his baby boy came out negative.

Davido recently returned from UK after he cancelled his tour due to outbreak of Coronavirus.

His post read: “Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby.

“ We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.

“We are, however doing perfectly fine yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days.”

Davido urges his fans to stay at home and stop further spread of COVID-19.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!

