Coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 70
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported.
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the announcement Friday njght.
It tweeted that the new patients are in Abuja and Oyo State.
NCDC tweeted the new #COVID19 cases “have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State.
“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death”.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles