Coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 70

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Five new cases of coronavirus have been reported.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the announcement Friday njght.

It tweeted that the new patients are in Abuja and Oyo State.

NCDC tweeted the new #COVID19 cases “have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State.

“As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death”.

