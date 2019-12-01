Home | News | General | No stoppage of fuel supplies nationwide, NUPENG assures Nigerians
No stoppage of fuel supplies nationwide, NUPENG assures Nigerians

By Victor Young

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, this morning assured Nigerians of uninterrupted fuel supplies nationwide as the nation battled to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The union explained that uninterrupted product supplies nationwide are part of its contributions to lessen the hardships and pains Nigerians are going through this trying period.

In a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, the union informed that it will provide additional safety wears and other assistance to members in the essential supplies value chain to ensure that they perform their duties without fear of avoidable exposures the virus.

vanguard

