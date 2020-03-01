Home | News | General | COVID-19: Makinde declares partial lockdown in Oyo

The Oyo state governor on Friday declared a partial lockdown in the state. Makinde said that from Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.

He went further to say that interstate transportation into and out of the state will be suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products.

This takes effect from Sunday night, March 29, 2020, and all measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

“As part of our COVID-19 sensitization programme, over 30,000 handbills in English, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa have been produced for distribution.

“We thank NPG Farms and Hatcheries for their donation of 1000 X 100 ml and 100 X 500 ml hand sanitizers to Oyo State. These will be distributed in markets from tomorrow”.

