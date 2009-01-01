Home | News | General | Coronavirus may take Nigeria into recession – Finance minister warns
Coronavirus may take Nigeria into recession – Finance minister warns



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
Zaina Ahmed, Minister of Finance, has disclosed that Nigeria will go into recession if the Coronavirus pandemic persists longer than six months.

Ahmed said this on Friday when she appeared on Channels TV.

Ahmed said, “We are being hopeful that this COVID-19 pandemic will be limited in time.

“If it is an average of three months, we should be able to close the year with positive growth. But if it goes longer than six months, Nigeria will go into recession.”

Nigeria in a space of few hours recorded increase in number of positive cases of COVID-19 patients.

A total of 81 as at Friday night was confirmed by the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC

The global pandemic which broke out in Wuhan in December,2019 has killed over 25,000 people.

Loading...
