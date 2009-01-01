PHOTOS: Explosion rocks Akure, 100 houses, school, churches shattered
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
No fewer than 100 residential buildings, school, churches were destroyed by an explosion suspected to be bomb blast in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday morning.
The explosion which happened in the early hours of Saturday cut off the ever bustling Akure /Owo road while many people were said to be injured, Tribune gathered.
The incident which happened less than a kilometre to Akure Airport, affected many residents of Eleyowo community, destroying completely a church and a school in the area.
Individuals who lived within the church premises were said to be wounded while some were rescued by the people of the community.
The school with boarding facilities was destroyed beyond repair with roofs of all the buildings blown off.
The spot at which the explosion happened, cut off the road, hindering vehicular movement.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles