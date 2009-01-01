Home | News | General | PHOTOS: Explosion rocks Akure, 100 houses, school, churches shattered
PHOTOS: Explosion rocks Akure, 100 houses, school, churches shattered



No fewer than 100 residential buildings, school, churches were destroyed by an explosion suspected to be bomb blast in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday morning.

The explosion which happened in the early hours of Saturday cut off the ever bustling Akure /Owo road while many people were said to be injured, Tribune gathered.

The incident which happened less than a kilometre to Akure Airport, affected many residents of Eleyowo community, destroying completely a church and a school in the area.

Individuals who lived within the church premises were said to be  wounded while some were rescued by the people of the community.

The school with boarding facilities was destroyed beyond repair with roofs of all the buildings blown off.

The spot at which the explosion happened, cut off the road, hindering vehicular movement.


