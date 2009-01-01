Home | News | General | President Buhari's 43 ministers donate 50% of March salary to fight coronavirus

Following the spread of the global pandemic called coronavirus in Nigeria, the country's 43 ministers have donated 50% of their March salaries towards the efforts of the federal government to fight the virus.

This information was disclosed by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, in a statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, his special assistant and made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 28.

Mohammed in Abuja quoted Senator Gbemisola Saraki, the minister of state for transportation, who coordinated the donation, as saying the donation was a gesture of solidarity and support for the federal government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

Coronavirus: Buhari gives directive on protection of salaries, pensions

The statement reads in part: "This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem.”

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed

The Nigerian ministers also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the pandemic in the country.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, March 27, confirmed five new cases of the global pandemic called coronavirus.

While three of the cases were identified in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two of them were discovered in Oyo state, bringing the number of cases in Nigeria to 70.

In a related development, President Buhari saluted the public-spiritedness of wealthy Nigerians and organizations for standing up to be counted in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: We’re not distributing cars, NASS has approved funds for NCDC, Lagos over COVID-19 - Reps

The Nigerian president in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, and shared on the official Facebook page of Aso Rock Villa on Friday, March 26, commended the members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 for contributing N1 billion each.

Similarly, Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, announced a donation of N1bn cash through the BUA Foundation to fight coronavirus in Nigeria.

The industrialist has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies such as testing kits and medical protective gear, which will be donated to nine states in the country.

According to Rabiu, the medical supplies will arrive Nigeria soon and will be sent to Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto.

FG remains committed to protecting Nigerians - Buhari

