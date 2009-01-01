Home | News | General | It is a man's job to provide - Lady says as she claims she will pack out if husband tells her to pay rent

- A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to reveal what she would do if her husband tells her to pay rent

- The lady identified simply as Eden noted that she will pack her bags

- Eden added that she believes that a man is supposed to provide for his household financially

A Ghanaian lady identified simply as Eden has shared her thoughts on the role of a man and woman in a household. The lady posted her opinion about gender roles in a post shared on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

In a tweet, the lady noted that if her husband ever tells her to pay half of their house rent she would immediately pack her bags and leave the house.

According to her, it is the job of a man to provide for his household financially. She added that the role she is going to take on as a wife and a mother would be enough for her and she will not add money on top of it.

Eden stated that her role as a mother and wife would physically, mentally and emotionally level or outweigh his financial burden.

