Home | News | General | BREAKING: UEFA set to ban Premier League club from participating in Champions League

- Premier League teams could be axed from the Champions League next season

- EPL clubs risk not participating in Europe’s elite competition if their season is declared void

- Some clubs have reportedly shown interest for the suspended season be cancelled

The effect of the dreaded coronavirus on football activities in Europe could take a new turn as English Premier League clubs may be barred from the UEFA Champions League if the suspended season is declared null and void, SunSport reports.

Top four Premier League teams Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Chelsea are currently billed for the elite competition, but with City’s ban from European competitions, fifth-placed Manchester United also have a chance.

However, some Premier League clubs have reportedly shown interest for the 2019/20 season to be abandoned because of the threat coronavirus has brought to the world.

And should that happen, it means Liverpool will not be crowned the Premier League champions despite their efforts so far this season.

Big scare in Nigeria as British flight heads to Lagos from UK despite FG's ban

According to journalist, Chris Williams, UEFA may bar English teams from European competitions if they declare the season null and void.

“Non-completion could lead to non-qualification, could be seen that teams did not qualify if voided, brings coefficient issues also," he wrote.

There are 92 games left to the end of the season with teams having 9-10 games each left to the end of the season. The Premier League was billed to restart on April 3, it was later moved until May.

More than 14,000 have tested positive to the coronavirus in the UK with 759 of them dying.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Jurgen Klopp and his wards have been topping the Premier League table since the season started and they have only lost one game and drew one winning the remaining ties.

The Reds have also established a 25 points lead on second-placed Manchester City who have no chance again to retain their Premier League title.

Coronavirus: Domestic flights still in operation - FAAN

Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has however stated that despite the fact that he wants Liverpool to win the title, the league leaders should only be crowned winners if Premier League season is concluded.

The former Liverpool defender can’t wait for the Jurgen Klopp’s side to lift the title, but he feels the league campaign has to be complete before such happens.

According to him, it won’t feel right if the Reds are crowned champions without the season properly ending at all levels in England.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alan Shearer’s latest comments may not go down well with Liverpool fans as the former Newcastle goal poacher says that the Reds cannot be given the Premier League title if the season is not completed.

With a massive 25-point-lead over Manchester City, Liverpool who lead with 82 points from 29 matches are just two wins away from claiming the title.

Man United star Ighalo makes big statement to fans amid Coronovirus pandemic

However, the continued spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus has forced FA chiefs to suspend the league until April 3, but that is looking unrealistic.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...