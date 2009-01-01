Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nigerians must support govt initiatives to curb viral disease - PGF boss

- Nigerians have been asked to support government's efforts in curbing coronavirus

- The advice was given by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Salihu Lukman

- Lukman is also the current Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF)

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman, has asked Nigerians to support some of the initiatives put in place at different levels of government to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement sent to journalists on Friday, March 27, Lukman stated that ignoring such support could endanger lives indiscriminately at this critical time.

He said the earlier Nigerians appreciate and support the government to win the COVID-19 battle now the better.

Nigeria like other countries is battling the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, not supporting the government will create a situation where government initiative remains weak and “we all become endangered indiscriminately.”

He said the outbreak of COVID-19 requires that all Nigerians come back to their senses by coming up with voluntary initiatives.

His words: “We don’t have the luxury we think we have to just sit down and condemn our governments.

“Governments, civil society and union leaders and members will be as vulnerable as any ordinary citizen. The time to act is now. We don’t have the luxury of imagining that this is a problem for government. It is a problem for everyone!

“So far, the corporate community and wealthy Nigerians are impressively rising to this challenge.

“In addition, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has just set up a COVID-19 committee to mobilise funds and members of the committee are asked to contribute N1 billion each.

“How all these donations are directed and coordinated to tackle COVID-19 in the country is not that of government and our political leaders alone.”

Lukman said for COVID-19 to be won, it will require combinations of governments’ and citizens’ initiatives where civil society leaders with all the claimed selfless services and international networks around issues of health and welfare services.

“This is the time to showcase those competencies and networks by joining all the taskforces set up by the federal and state governments to mobilise complementary initiatives.

“Those complementary initiatives are needed to strengthen capacity of governments to regulate provisions in our hospitals to meet WHO standards starting with procuring the right equipment to the provision of spaces for treating patients who have tested positive,” he said.

The PGF boss suggested that allowing hospitals to conduct coronavirus tests could be helpful to the extent that they are able to procure the right equipment.

“Beyond procuring the right equipment, there are conditions, which the hospitals should meet to be able to carry out the test. This will include having all the spaces and facilities required to treat positive cases.

“How do we ensure all these are mobilised within a very short time, in fact in matters of hours given the urgency COVID-19 challenges require? This will be a function of how citizens and government are able to work together,” he concluded.

Lukman had earlier described the dreaded coronavirus as a leveller and a survival challenge for both Nigerian leaders and the followers.

According to him, the current situation also presented an opportunity for both the leaders and followers choose the values that should drive people's national life.

