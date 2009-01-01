Home | News | General | Fantastic Easter movies and cartoons for you and your loved ones

Easter 2020 is fast approaching, and families are already thinking about what to do to make the holiday memorable. Unlike in previous years, most people will spend this important holiday indoors due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease. Nonetheless, everyone can still enjoy the long weekend by doing fun indoor activities like binge-watching Easter movies and playing indoor games.





Holy Thursday 2020 will be on the 9th of April, followed by Good Friday on the 10th of April and Easter Sunday on the 12th of April. During this period, Easter movies will come in handy. What should I watch for Easter? It is essential to select films that entertain as well as teach us valuable life lessons.

Best Easter movies and cartoons for the whole family

When choosing Easter movies 2020, it is necessary to balance between Christianity Easter movies for the practicing believers and funny Easter movies. Films are a good way of bonding as a family, and they are also excellent teaching aids for crucial life and religious lessons.

What films are on over Easter? Typically, many networks show Bible-related stories as well as movies with Easter-related themes. There is always a wide array of options to choose from.

What are the best Easter movies for the entire family? Below is a compilation of the best Easter movies for families that you can binge-watch during the fast-approaching holiday.

15. Pieces of Easter





Release: 2013

2013 Country: USA

USA Writer: Jefferson Moore

Jefferson Moore Director: Jefferson Moore

Jefferson Moore Runtime: 98 minutes

98 minutes Genre: Comedy/ Family

This funny Easter film is about a young executive African-American lady who is traveling across the country to be with her family over the Easter holiday. Unfortunately, she has a car mishap that she cannot fix, so she is stranded.

She goes to the doorstep of an isolated farmer who wants to be left alone in life. She eventually gets help from him in his old Chevy pickup, but at a cost.

The entire journey is chaotic because the lady is arrogant, and the farmer is grumpy. Together, the two face several other mishaps such as a rat-infested motel, holdups at the convenience stores, and rural rabbit stalkers.

It is funny to watch how the two personalities collide now and then. Some of the cast members in this film are Christina Marie Karis, Jefferson Moore, Rodney Cox, Melissa Combs, Charlie Douglas, among several others.

14. The Story of Ruth





Release: 1960

1960 Country: USA

USA Writer: Norman Corwin

Norman Corwin Director: Henry Koster

Henry Koster Runtime: 132 minutes

132 minutes Genre: Drama/ Romance/ History

The Story of Ruth is a Christian Easter movie that was inspired by a story in the book of Hebrews. It is an interesting way to teach children about the scriptures.

The plot starts when Ruth, a Moabitess child, is exchanged for money at the Chemosh temple. She serves as a priestess to the idol for very many years.

One day, as she arranges the temple for a ritual, she interacts with a Judean family that comprises of husband Elimelech, wife Naomi, their two sons, Mahlon and Chilion, and the parents' daughter in law, Orpah.

Ruth is interested in learning about the God that the family believes in, so she starts to see Mahlon in secret. Unfortunately, a tragedy strikes the area, so Ruth accompanies Naomi to Bethlehem. She starts a new life there.

Some of the cast members in this film are Stuart Whitman, Tom Tryon, Elana Eden, Peggy Wood, Viveca Lindfors, among others.

13. Peter Rabbit





Release: 2018

2018 Country: USA

USA Writers: Rob Lieber and Will Gluck

Rob Lieber and Will Gluck Director: Will Gluck

Will Gluck Runtime: 95 minutes

95 minutes Genre: Adventure/ Family/ Comedy/ Fantasy

What should I watch on Netflix for Easter? Peter Rabbit is one of the best Easter movies on Netflix today. It is an adaptation of the book dubbed Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter.

It is one of the best Easter cartoon movies because its themes contain essential life lessons for both children and adults.

In the plot, Peter Rabbit, his triplet sisters whose names are Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail, and their cousin Benjamin always steal from Mr. McGregor's veggie garden.

Unfortunately, Mr. McGregor passes away, so there is no longer anyone to stop the five kids from loitering and stealing from his property. Later, a relative inherits the house and land, so he comes over to see it.

He discovers that there is more to the land than he imagined. He ends up feuding with the rabbits. Later, the new owner discovers that he is in love with Bea, who truly loves nature.

What will he do to win her heart? Some of the voice actors and actresses in this film are James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson, Sia, Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, among others.

12. The Last Temptation of Christ





Release: 1988

1988 Country: Canada and USA

Canada and USA Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Novel writer: Nikos Kazantzakis

Nikos Kazantzakis Screenplay writer: Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader Runtime: 164 minutes

164 minutes Genre: Drama

While The Last Temptation of Christ is not an Easter bunny movie, it is a good way of telling the life of Jesus Christ to children. Adults also get to learn something new from the film.

Jesus of Nazareth, a carpenter, is troubled by the temptations he gets from the demons. He faces struggles as any other human being does.

He carries the guilt of making crosses for Roman people and struggles with His pity for humankind. However, He remains at the call of God Almighty, and He is willing to do what God wants Him to.

As His journey on earth comes to an end, He faces His greatest temptation on the cross. In the film, Willem Dafoe portrays Jesus, Harvey Keitel portrays Judas, Verna Bloom portrays Mary, the mother of Christ, and Barbara Hershey acts as Mary Magdalene.

11. Noah





Release: 2014

2014 Country: USA

USA Writers: Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel

Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Runtime: 138 minutes

138 minutes Genre: Action/ Drama/ Adventure/ Thriller/ Romance

Why is Noah one of the suitable Easter movies for kids and adults? It tells the story of Noah from the book of Genesis in the Bible, as he follows God's command without asking any question.

He builds an ark right before the apocalyptic flood that sweeps all the cursed lands that are occupied by humans. Darren Aronofsky's interpretation of the story is engaging and thrilling.

The unique thing about the film is that it is surreal, and the writer incorporates bits of information from other mythologies and religions.

The visuals are fantastic. In this era of superheroes, Noah is created as an action hero as opposed to an ordinary man.

However, the action hero becomes an antihero as the waters hit hard, showing that everyone has their moments of weakness.

Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins, Emma Watson, and Douglas Booth are some of the cast members in this movie.

10. I Can Only Imagine





Release: 2018

2018 Country: USA

USA Writers: Bart Millard and Jon Erwin

Bart Millard and Jon Erwin Directors: Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin

Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin Runtime: 110 minutes

110 minutes Genre: Biography/ Drama/ Family

I Can Only Imagine is not one of the movies about Easter, but it addresses the virtue of forgiveness, which everyone in the family needs to have. It reminds every viewer of the power that lies in forgiveness.

Bart Millard, a ten-year-old, lives in Texas with his mother and very abusive dad. His mother drops him at a Christian camp one day, and he meets Shannon there.

After the camp is over, he goes home to find that his mother has left. The movers are taking away her belongings.

He confronts his dad out of anger. The dad, however, denies that being abusive caused his mother to leave. Years later, Bart and Shannon are high school sweethearts.

Bart is on the football team to appease his father, but he breaks both ankles, and that marks the end of the game for him. The only other option for him is to join a music class.

J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Dennis Quaid, and Cloris Leachman are some of the cast members of the film.

9. Barabbas





Release: 1961

1961 Country: Italy and USA

Italy and USA Novel writer: Pär Lagerkvist

Pär Lagerkvist Screenplay writer: Christopher Fry

Christopher Fry Director: Richard Fleischer

Richard Fleischer Runtime: 137 minutes

137 minutes Genre: Biography/ History/ Drama

This is another Bible-related story for the entire family. It is about the robber named Barabbas, who was spared from being crucified.

This was after Pilate influenced the decision of the people on whom to crucify. Barabbas struggles with his faith because he is haunted by the image of Jesus on the cross.

He faces his inner demons and ultimately chooses to follow the same Christ, who was crucified on his behalf. In 1962, the film won the National Board of Review award of Top Foreign Films.

Some of the actors and actresses featured in this movie are Anthony Quinn, Silvana Mangano, Arthur Kennedy, Harry Andrews, and Ernest Borgnine.

8. The Ten Commandments





Release: 1956

1956 Country: USA

USA Writers: Dorothy Clarke Wilson and J.H. Ingraham

Dorothy Clarke Wilson and J.H. Ingraham Director: Cecil B. DeMille

Cecil B. DeMille Runtime: 220 minutes or 231 minutes (Roadshow Version)

220 minutes or 231 minutes (Roadshow Version) Genre: Adventure/ Drama

The Ten Commandments won an Oscar Award, Special Christopher Award, IFMCA Award, among other awards. It is a Christian movie base on the story of Moses, the Egyptian prince, who later learned that he was of Hebrew origin.

Pharaoh Rameses I of Egypt condemns all newborn males to death, but an infant named Moses is placed in a reed basket and set adrift River Nile. He is saved by Pharaoh's daughter, who raises him as her own.

Years later, his true heritage is disclosed, and he is sent out of Egypt. He leaves, marries, and is blessed with a son.

However, God asks him to back to Egypt to free his people from slavery. In Egypt, he discovers who his closest enemy is, and it is not Rameses II. Will he deliver his people?

Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, Yvonne De Carlo, Debra Paget, and Martha Scott are some of the cast members in the movie.

7. Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie





Release: 2002

2002 Country: USA and UK

USA and UK Writers: Phil Vischer and Mike Nawrocki

Phil Vischer and Mike Nawrocki Directors: Mike Nawrocki and Phil Vischer

Mike Nawrocki and Phil Vischer Runtime: 82 minutes

82 minutes Genre: Animation/ Musical/ Adventure/ Drama/ Comedy/ Family

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie should be in your list of Easter cartoons to watch because it has songs to sing along to as a family as well as an exciting storyline. The singing Veggies' car stalls, so they are stranded in a dilapidated seafood outlet where everything is bizarre.

Bob the Tomato and the children sit still to listen to the Pirates Who Don't Do Anything story as they await a tow truck. The story is about Jonah, who was a mailman who brought direct messages from God.

Jonah loves his job, but this changes when God sends him to Nineveh. Instead of following the correct route, he goes the opposite direction on a pirate ship.

He ends up in a whale's belly. In a hilarious twist of events, the whale delivers him to Nineveh.

Some of the voice actors and actresses in this cartoon film are Phil Vischer, Mike Nawrocki, Lisa Vischer, Shelby Morimoto, and Dan Anderson.

6. Easter Parade





Release: 1948

1948 Country: USA

USA Writers: Sidney Sheldon and Frances Goodrich

Sidney Sheldon and Frances Goodrich Director: Charles Walters

Charles Walters Runtime: 103 minutes

103 minutes Genre: Musical/ Romance

Don Hewes works with Nadine Hale as her dancing partner, but she decides that she wants to go solo. Don takes Hannah Brown as his new partner, and the pair end up becoming very successful.

Florenz Ziegfeld is interested in the Don-Hannah team, but he declines the offer because Nadine also works in the Ziegfeld Follies.

He is in love with Hannah, but he keeps his relationship with her professional, so Hannah assumes that he is in love with Nadine.

He does his best to prove to Nadine that he can make any partner a star.

This film features Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Peter Lawford, Ann Miller, Jules Munshin, Clinton Sundberg, among others.

5. Ben-Hur





Release: 2016

2016 Country: USA

USA Novel writer: Lew Wallace

Lew Wallace Screenplay writer: Keith R. Clarke

Keith R. Clarke Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Timur Bekmambetov Runtime: 123 minutes/ 114 minutes (Mainland China)

123 minutes/ 114 minutes (Mainland China) Genre: Action / Drama/ Adventure/ History

Judah Ben-Hur is a Jewish prince who is accused falsely of treason by his adopted Roman sibling, Messala. The latter joins the Roman army and goes to fight in Germany.

Ben-Hur develops feelings of love for Esther, who is the family slave. Their differences do not legally allow him to pursue her, but he declares his love for her when her father wants to marry her off. She becomes his wife.

After three years of being in the warzone, Messala comes back, but his return happens just as a rebellion by the Zealots starts. The Jews are tired of being oppressed by the Romans.

The stars in this movie include Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro, Nazanin Boniadi, among others.

4. The Miracle Maker





Release: 2000

2000 Country: UK and Russia

UK and Russia Writer: Murray Watts

Murray Watts Directors: Derek W. Hayes and Stanislav Sokolov

Derek W. Hayes and Stanislav Sokolov Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Genre: Animation/ Biography/ Drama

This is an animated film that tells the story of Jesus Christ from Tamar's eyes. The plot explores His life from the moment He starts preparing to leave Joseph's house to start the work that God sent Him to accomplish.

His ministry in different places is explained as well as His condemnation and crucifixion. Eventually, He rises from the dead.

Some of the voice actors and actresses in this movie are Ralph Fiennes, Michael Bryant, Julie Christie, Rebecca Callard, James Frain, and Richard E. Grant.

3. Son of God





Release: 2014

2014 Country: USA

USA Writers: Richard Bedser and Christopher Spencer

Richard Bedser and Christopher Spencer Director: Christopher Spencer

Christopher Spencer Runtime: 138 minutes

138 minutes Genre: Biography/ Drama/ History

This movie explores the story of the life of Jesus Christ in a manner that is both inspirational and powerful. It has fantastic visuals and excellent performances from the members of the cast.

Some of the stars in this film are Diogo Morgado, Greg Hicks, Adrian Schiller, Darwin Shaw, Sebastian Knapp, and Joe Wredden.

2. The Greatest Story Ever Told





Release: 1965

1965 Country: USA

USA Writers: Fulton Oursler and Henry Denker

Fulton Oursler and Henry Denker Directors: George Stevens and David Lean

George Stevens and David Lean Runtime: 260 minutes/ 199 minutes (edited)

260 minutes/ 199 minutes (edited) Genre: Biography/ Drama/ History

The Greatest Story Ever Toldis also one that explores the life and ministry of Jesus.

Some of the members of the cast are Max von Sydow, Michael Anderson Jr., Carroll Baker, and Pat Boone.

1. Jesus Christ Superstar





Release: 1973

1973 Country: USA

USA Writers: Melvyn Bragg and Norman Jewison

Melvyn Bragg and Norman Jewison Director: Norman Jewison

Norman Jewison Runtime: 106 minutes

106 minutes Genre: Drama/ History/ Musical

This movie is based on a concept album project by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. It offers an in-depth story about the last six days of Jesus Christ's life through Judas Iscariot's eyes.

The unique thing about it is that there are no written lines. Instead, everything is sung. Some of the cast members are Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson, and Barry Dennen.

Are you looking for the best Easter movies to watch with your family? The compilation of films above is not only educative but also funny. Happy Easter holidays to you and your loved ones.

