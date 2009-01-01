Home | News | General | Coronavirus: China donates medical equipment to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19

- The Chinese government has donated medical equipment to Nigeria over coronavirus

- Zhuo Pingjian, the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, made this known on Friday, March 27

- Pingjian said China is ready to give support to Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19

Zhuo Pingjian, the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria on Friday, March 27, donated medical equipment to the ministry of foreign affairs in support of the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Leadership reports that while delivering the medical items at the ministry in Abuja, Pingjian said the outbreak of COVID-19 has posed threats to people’s health and security of lives globally.

Legit.ng gathered that he said it has become important for the international community to strengthen confidence, act in unity and work together in collective response against the disease spread.

Pingjian said: “At the most difficult moment in our fight against the outbreak, China received strong political support and assistance in various means from Nigeria. Such expression of friendship will always be remembered and cherished by the Chinese people, as a Chinese saying goes: ‘Give a plum in return for a peach.

“China firmly supports Nigeria’s fight against the COVID-19 and stands ready to assist if needed, to the best of its capacity. China will try its best to provide medical supplies to Nigeria and do whatever it could to support the country, as well as continue to share information and experience with Nigeria.

“China will strengthen cooperation on containment, treatment and vaccines in response to COVID-19 challenge with a view to building a community of shared health for mankind.”

He noted that just like Nigeria supported China, by all means, the country would try its best to support Nigeria too to overcome difficulties in its fight against COVID-19.

Receiving the items, Lot Egopija, director of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics (PPRS) in the ministry, said that as of Friday, March 27, 65 cases had been recorded in Nigeria.

Egopija said the government was leaving no stone unturned to stem the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“These items will be used by the ministry to further ensure COVID-19 does not spread. I assure you that the leadership of the ministry and everyone concerned will use the items judiciously.

“We want to thank you for your continuous support to our country and we will always remain grateful for your laudable initiative,” Egopija said.

In a separate interview, Nura Rini, the director of regions in the ministry, said that coronavirus might have started from China, but it had spread to every part of the world.

He said that there was a need for a collective struggle to be able to contain the global spread of the disease.

According to Rini, there is a need for concerted efforts for every country to make sure the spread of the disease was contained.

“The support given to Nigeria by China is a demonstration of the excellent relationship that exists between both countries and this gesture can only deepen the relationship.

“Nigeria on its part assisted many countries in their time of need and will continue to do so; I urge Nigerians to support efforts by Federal and State Governments to contain COVID-19. We have to listen to instructions given to us by medical experts and various state governments to be able to contain the spread,” Rini said.

He described the fight against COVID-19 as serious business because the disease had no respect for race, colour or gender.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the medical equipment includes, thermometer, hand washing sanitizers and face masks.

Others are hand gloves, anti-bacteria wash, anti-septic wipes/soaps and automatic hand dryer. (NAN)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari gave a directive for the protection of staff salaries, pensions of retirees and statutory transfer in spite the challenge posed by COVID-19 that has affected the economy.

It was reported that the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this when she appeared as a guest on Channels Television “Politics Today” programme in Abuja on Friday, March 27.

