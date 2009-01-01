Home | News | General | Drama as 62-year-old coronavirus patient rejects Bauchi isolation centre

There was a mild drama in Bauchi state as one of the confirmed positive cases of coronavirus rejected the isolation centre at Bauchi Specialist hospital and returned home, following the report that that Governor Bala Muhammed also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Daily Trust Saturday, a source at the hospital said that the 62-year-old patient who is a friend of the Bauchi state governor and a prominent personality rejected the isolation centre because he was disappointed due to the filthy condition of the centre.

The source further explained that despite appeals from the staff of the centre the infected patient left for his home in GRA.

Confirming the incident was another source at the ministry of health who noted that the task force committee on coronavirus held a meeting and took a decision to relocate to another isolation centre at Abubakar Tafawa University Teaching Hospital which is more convenient for him.

The source said: “He has agreed to return to the ATBU teaching hospital and right now an ambulance has been sent to his house to convey him back to the isolation centre,”

Dr. Aliyu Muhammed Maigoro, the state commissioner of health, however, did not deny the incident, while commenting on the case during the briefing on coronavirus in Bauchi state.

The commissioner added that the second patient is currently on admission in the hospital.

Legit.ng previously reported that two persons have also tested positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi state. This was disclosed in a situation update given by the state commissioner for health, while addressing newsmen in Bauchi, the state capital on Thursday, March 26.

It was gathered that 27 persons who had contact with Governor Mohammed were earlier placed on compulsory self-isolation in the state.

The compulsory isolation which covers a minimum of 14 days is to determine their coronavirus (COVID-19) status.

In a related development, the governor of Bauchi state has said he is doing great in isolation after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Mohammed who disclosed this information on his official Facebook page on Friday, March 27, thanked everyone for their love and concern which he has received.

While giving an update on his condition, the governor noted that he is not showing any symptoms of the virus. He urged the people not to relent in prayers as this phase will be over shortly.‬

