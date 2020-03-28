BREAKING: Nigeria confirms eight new cases of coronavirus, total now 89

Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 89.





“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” NCDC tweeted.:





Seven of the new cases are in Lagos while the remaining one is in Benue State.





AS THINGS STAND - 28-03-2020 (4;40 PM) Lagos- 59

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1 89 confirmed cases

1 death#CoronaVirusUpdates #COVID-19#CoronaUpdate#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/8YhhrlOgVl

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com