BREAKING: Nigeria confirms eight new cases of coronavirus, total now 89



  • 46 minutes ago
Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 89.

“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” NCDC tweeted.: 


Seven of the new cases are in Lagos while the remaining one is in Benue State.


(UPDATE)
AS THINGS STAND - 28-03-2020 (4;40 PM)

Lagos- 59
FCT- 14
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 3
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1

89 confirmed cases
1 death#CoronaVirusUpdates #COVID-19#CoronaUpdate#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/8YhhrlOgVl

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 28, 2020

