Coronavirus hits Benue, Ortom discloses name of patient, shuts market, others

Benue State has recorded its first case of Coronavirus.









Governor Samuel Ortom, who confirmed the develolment during a press briefing in Makurdi on Saturday, said the patient, Susan Okpe is a returning traveler from UK.





Ortom stated that the blood sample of the affected lady was taken to Abuja alongside others and tested for the virus at the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, stressing that the other suspects tested negative.





While advising against stigmatization, he noted that about eight contacts were being observed, adding out that staff of the facility where the patient went for medical attention would also be isolated and monitored for the required number of days.





He said as part of proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state, major markets would be closed from Monday, 30th March, 2020





He also hinted that there is a possibility of closing roads linking Benue and other states in the days to come.





Ortom further maintained that shops and medical stores would be open to the public with hand sanitisers placed at strategic entry points to the shops for use by customers.





He reiterated the ban on social gatherings such as funerals, weddings, Church as well as Mosque activities, urging Christians and Muslims to worship at home until the situation improves.





The Governor advised Benue people to stay at home as the safest measure against contracting the virus, adding that visits of all kinds especially by those living outside the state should be discouraged.





According to him, six ambulances have been made for quick response to suspected cases of COVID – 19 across the three senatorial zones of the state.

