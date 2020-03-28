Home | News | General | JUST IN: Fresh video of Presdient Buhari in Aso Villa emerges today as he receives briefing on COVID-19
JUST IN: Fresh video of Presdient Buhari in Aso Villa emerges today as he receives briefing on COVID-19
- 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
While rumours of President Buhari's perceived whereabouts continue to trend on social media, NigerianEye has just obtained a new video of President Buhari on Saturday (today) receiving briefing on the Coronavirus epidemic by the Minister of health and DG of NCDC who visited him at Aso Villa
The president looked to be in perfect health and shape contrary to the rumours making the rounds
WATCH VIDEO BELOW...
JUST IN: Fresh video of Presdient #BuhariIsMissing in Aso Villa emerges today as he receives briefing on #COVID19Nigeria by the Minister of health and DG @NCDCgov - (28-03-2020)#BuhariChallenge #BuhariIsMissing pic.twitter.com/OsvUUnbdxj— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 28, 2020
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175