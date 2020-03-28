Home | News | General | JUST IN: Fresh video of Presdient Buhari in Aso Villa emerges today as he receives briefing on COVID-19
APC on COVID-19: Nigerians want a working president — not a talker
Coronavirus: NMA, CMA react as US woos Nigerian doctors, others

JUST IN: Fresh video of Presdient Buhari in Aso Villa emerges today as he receives briefing on COVID-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 54 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

While rumours of President Buhari's perceived whereabouts continue to trend on social media, NigerianEye has just obtained a new video of President Buhari on Saturday (today) receiving briefing on the Coronavirus epidemic by the Minister of health and DG of NCDC who visited him at Aso Villa

The president looked to be in perfect health and shape contrary to the rumours making the rounds

WATCH VIDEO BELOW...

JUST IN: Fresh video of Presdient #BuhariIsMissing in Aso Villa emerges today as he receives briefing on #COVID19Nigeria by the Minister of health and DG @NCDCgov - (28-03-2020)#BuhariChallenge #BuhariIsMissing pic.twitter.com/OsvUUnbdxj
— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 28, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175