I wanted to be Nigeria’s youngest billionaire at 18 - Suspect who allegedly killed twins says

- An 18-year-old boy has landed in police custody for allegedly killing his brother's twins mfor money ritual

- He was said to have killed the boys and taken their body parts to a native doctor in Anambra state

- Uzor was arrested on Friday, March 6, in Oko Ogbele, Deltaa state

An 18-year-old boy identified as Kelvin Uzor has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother's twins for money ritual.

Uzor, who was arrested on Friday, March 6, in Oko Ogbele, Delta state,allegedly killed the seven-year-old boys and took their body parts to a native doctor in Anambra state.

According to Gistreel, the police revealed that the suspect removed the boys' penis, eyes, tongues and hands and took them to the native doctor.

Kelvin, however, denied killing the boys, saying it was his friend one Onuwa Olisah, who killed them.

Iweka Olisah, Onuwa's 11-year-old brother, confessed to seeing his elder brother with a bloodied machete.

Onuwa said: “My hope was to make money, drive big cars and build a house. I wanted to become a young chief because most of these young boys did not work as hard as I did and now they are millionaires. I’m a farmer and it requires hard work."

