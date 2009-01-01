Home | News | General | Breaking: FG confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 8 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the country

- The NCDC in a tweet that 7 of the new cases were detected in Lagos, while one was confirmed in Benue

- The agency said as of Saturday, March 28, Nigeria has 89 confirmed cases with 1 death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 8 new cases of the global pandemic called coronavirus in the country.

The NCDC in a tweet on Saturday, March 28, disclosed that 7 of the new cases were detected in Lagos, while one was confirmed in Benue state bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 89.

This development is coming hours after the NCDC confirmed 5 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the country.

The NCDC in a tweet on Friday, March 27, disclosed that three of the cases were identified in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and two in Oyo state.

BREAKING: Nigeria's coronavirus cases rises to 70 with new records in FCT, Oyo

Legit.ng had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari met with the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, and director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Chikwe Ihekweazu, at his residence in the State House, Abuja.

This was revealed in a series of tweets by the personal assistant to President Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad on Saturday, March 28.

The meeting was used by Ehanire and Ihekweazu to give Buhari a report on the COVID-19 situation in the country amid the introduction of new measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

In other news, while the world battles with the ravaging spread of coronavirus, there are not less than 20 countries on the globe that are yet to record a single case of the disease either as suspected or confirmed.

Lassa Fever: Nigeria’s death toll is now 176 amid coronavirus outbreak

The nations and territories not yet affected by the virus are drawn from continents and territories like Africa, Asia, and Oceania. However, it must be said that while these countries have no mention of cases in their borders, the governments have put in place precautionary measures in case of any possible outbreak.

There is no doubt that the global statistics on the virus are alarming with Italy being the epicenter of the disease in Europe.

