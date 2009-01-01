Home | News | General | I feel the need for a man's company - Popular Nollywood actress
I feel the need for a man's company - Popular Nollywood actress



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
- Nollywood actress Uche Elendu says she feels the need to be in the company of a man on rare occasions

- The Nollywood actress says life as a single mum is not easy

- She, however, says she does not really feel bad because she is a single mum

- Uche says she will be in the right relationship when the time comes

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has admitted that life as a single mum is not easy, saying she feels the need to be in the company of a man on rare occasions.

She said she does not really feel bad because she is a single mum, adding that she will be in the right relationship when the time comes, Gistreel reports.

Legit.ng notes that the actress said: “It is not easy not being married and also not having a man of my own. But I have kids who keep me company the whole of my time. I interact with them, take care of them and teach them. As an entrepreneur, I am also making research and relating with my client.

Self-isolation and still chilling - Regina Daniels says

“I feel the need to be in the company of a man on rare occasions. I don’t really feel bad because I am single. I know I would be in the right relationship when the time comes.”

Uche also expressed worry over the fact that one of her colleagues that attended the last Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) tested positive for coronavirus.

In other news, former Big Brother Naija contestant Frodd has blasted one of his followers on Instagram for asking him to get tested for coronavirus.

Legit.ng notes that Frodd posted a picture of him on Instagram with a caption that read Isolation, which prompted the follower to advise him to be tested for the deadly disease since he was part of those that attended the last Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos.

I am a whole meal - Destiny Etiko says she doesn’t always have to cook for her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to express displeasure that those that returned from overseas refused to self-isolate and put others at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The man identified as @Dehkunle on Twitter said those who do not have visa will end up dying because people with visa failed to do the right thing by isolating themselves when they returned to Nigeria.

